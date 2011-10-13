VIDEO: First look at Premier's Nicko McBrain Spirit Of Maiden kit

Premier recently announced a special new kit, designed in collaboration with long-time endorser and Iron Maiden drum legend Nicko McBrain. The result is the Spirit Of Maiden kit, complete with custom 'Eddie' finish and Iron Maiden badges. The kit is the first of a handful of Nicko-related products still to come.

This week we took delivery of the very first Spirit Of Maiden kit in the country for review. We wanted to share it with you all, so enjoy this detailed look at the new kit, filmed in our brand new, state-of-the-art studio.

Here's a reminder of the kit spec:

Five-piece shell pack - 10"x9" and 12"x10" toms, 16"x16" floor tom, 22"x18" bass drum and matching 14"x5.5" snare drum

Power toms featuring direct tom mounting

Custom 'Eddie' metallic covering, produced in the UK

Silver embossed Iron Maiden badge

6.6mm 6-ply birch shells

Fully finished lacquered bass drum hoops

1.6mm triple-flange steel hoops

Heavy-duty bass drum spurs

Premier bass drum head in 'Maiden' font

Coated batter heads by Remo

Ebony response heads

2296 Roklok tom holder included



Hardware available separately

For the first review of the kit pick up the December issue of Rhythm, on sale 22 November.



For more details on the kit visit www.premier-percussion.com