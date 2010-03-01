V and Sonisphere announcements coming tonight

The opening announcement from V Festival is due tonight, but who do you want to see on the bill?

Last year saw Oasis and The Killers headline, while the undercard was made up of Keane, The Specials, Razorlight and more.

Kasabian are among those heavily tipped to appear at V2010.

But, that isn´t the only festival revelation on the way.

The latest announcement from the Sonisphere camp is also slated for tonight.

The three-day fest already boasts the likes of Iron Maiden, Rammstein, Mötley Crüe and Alice Cooper, but there´s plenty of room for some more stellar acts.

So, Rhythm readers, which drummers/bands would you love to see on this year´s festival circuit?