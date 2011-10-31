UPDATE: Stanton Moore London show and masterclass this week

Stanton

© Sayre Berman/Corbis

Stanton Moore has announced a UK date coming this week. Not only that, but he also has a masterclass planned where you can take tips from the funk maestro.

The drumming force of nature will be in London for a show on 2 November. You can see Stanton at the Jazz Club Soho where he'll be performing with Robert Walter and Will Bernard.

Tickets are available here and cost £17.50. The masterclass takes place on the same day, kicking off at 4PM, with places costing £25. For a place in Stanton's masterclass email mike@mikedolbear.com.