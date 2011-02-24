Three Weather Report live albums on the way

Acuna

Here's what you need to get you going on a dreary Thursday, jazz, jazz and more jazz. Three new live recordings from the Weather Report are on their way.



First up we have a 1975 performance featuring Chester Thompson and Alex Acuna, which is out on 28 March.



In May a 1983 live record carrying the considerable talents of Jose Rossy and Omar Hakim drops, before a 1978 Live at Rockpalast package comes our way later in the year.



More details on each as and when they reach us.