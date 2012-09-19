Soundgarden name new album and set release date

Soundgarden

© Michael Hurcomb/Corbis

Soundgarden will release their first new album in over 15 years on 12 November.

The record, titled King Anima, will yield the aptly-named single 'Been Away Too Long' on 27 September.

Check the album's tracklisting below;

Been Away Too Long

Non-State Actor

By Crooked Steps

A Thousand Days Before

Blood On The Valley Floor

Bones of Birds

Taree

Attrition

Black Saturday

Halfway There

Worse Dreams

Eyelid's Mouth

Rowing

We got the lowdown on the record from drummer Matt Cameron in our Summer issue.