Soundgarden name new album and set release date

© Michael Hurcomb/Corbis
Soundgarden will release their first new album in over 15 years on 12 November.
The record, titled King Anima, will yield the aptly-named single 'Been Away Too Long' on 27 September.
Check the album's tracklisting below;
Been Away Too Long
Non-State Actor
By Crooked Steps
A Thousand Days Before
Blood On The Valley Floor
Bones of Birds
Taree
Attrition
Black Saturday
Halfway There
Worse Dreams
Eyelid's Mouth
Rowing
We got the lowdown on the record from drummer Matt Cameron in our Summer issue.