“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics

The new album from Ghost, titled Skeletá, is released on 25 April - and band leader Tobias Forge says it is inspired by two very different strands of classic rock music.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Forge explains: “I’m drawn to melody and drama, and that is just something that is very represented in the ’70s and ’80s, and especially within AOR and yacht rock. It’s just well played, well arranged, multi-stack vocals with a lot of drama.

“That kind of music comes very naturally for me. However much on certain days I might want to be able to do other things, I just can’t sing like another singer. My type of vocals will always sound better if it’s multi-tracked with harmonies. That’s what I do.”

In terms of the lyrical content on the Skeletá album, Forge cites Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler as a key influence.

“Geezer is very much to be credited for those hugely frail and very introspective lyrics,” he says. “That has always been an inspiration for me, even though you sort if wrap it underneath big, muscular rock music.”

