Scott Phillips confirms Alter Bridge downtime

Alter bridge

Alter Bridge drummer Scott Phillips has revealed that the band are taking 2012 off to make way for a Creed reunion.

Phillips told the Fay Observer: "We've got a few more weeks on this tour, then we'll recharge for bit before heading to Europe for some shows . . . Myles is working with Slash next year, while we'll be working with Creed next year. Then we'll have some tours, and then come back as Alter Bridge. Look to 2013 for new material."

Creed reunited to record their Full Circle album in 2009.