Sabian donates cymbal sets to Little Kids Rock

Sabian is helping to encourage a new generation of drummers by donating cymbals to Little Kids Rock.

The drumming giant handed over 100 sets of SBr cymbals to the project, which specialises in bringing free instruments to under-served schools in the US.

Stacey Montgomery-Clark, Sabian´s vice president of marketing, said: “Here at Sabian, we believe that including music education in a child´s academic curriculum is invaluable to their development, and fosters a lifetime appreciation for music.”

Sabian have worked with Little Kids Rock for the last five years, providing hundreds of cymbal sets in that time.