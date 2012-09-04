Ronnie Vannucci returning to UK for Killers tour

Ronnie

© Sayre Berman/Corbis

Ronnie Vannucci and The Killers are heading back to the UK later this year for a full arena tour.

Fresh from their storming one-off show in Leeds last month, the band have announced a run of dates in October an November. You can catch them;

Glasgow SECC (October 26)

Aberdeen Exhibition Centre (27)

Birmingham LG Arena (31)

Nottingham Capital FM Arena (November 3)

Newcastle Metro Radio Arena (4)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (5)

Sheffield Motorpoint Arena (8)

Liverpool Echo Arena (9)

Manchester Arena (13)

London O2 Arena (16, 17)

We caught up with Ronnie at their recent Leeds show for a huge cover feature coming your way soon.