Rhythm Hot Tours for 2011

The Liam Gallagher-led Beady Eye have just announced their first batch of UK dates. The band – with Chris Sharrock at the drumstool – will take to the touring circuit in March. How will they cope without Noel? Will they be as good as Oasis? Will anyone care? See for yourself at these dates:



3 and 4 March: Glasgow, Barrowlands

6 and 7 March: Manchester, O2 Apollo

9 and 10 March: London, Troxy