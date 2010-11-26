Rhythm Hot Tours for 2011
Rhythm Hot Tours For 2011
The death knell may not have even rang out on 2010 yet, but bands are hard at work putting the final touches on some monster 2011 shows. As helpful as ever, we’ve put together a runthrough of some of the most eye-catching tours announced over the past week or two. We know, we’re too kind.
Rhythm Hot Tours For 2011
The 'Yoda of Drums' is coming back to the UK! Neil Peart and his Rush buddies are bringing their Time Machine tour this way in 2011. Tickets have gone on sale today, so move quickly before they’re all snapped up.
14 May: Glasgow, SECC
16 May: Sheffield, Motropoint
19 May: Manchester, Evening News Arena
21 May: Newcastle, Metro Arena
22 May: Birmingham, LG Arena
25 May: London, O2 Arena
Rhythm Hot Tours For 2011
After a rapturously received duo of shows at Reading and Leeds earlier this year, Blink-182 are well and truly back on the map as pop punk megastars. Travis and the boys return to the UK this summer with a batch of shows.
8 July: Manchester, Evening News Arena
12 July: Newcastle, Metro Arena
13 July: Nottingham, Trent FM Arena
15 July: Birmingham, LG Arena
18 and 19 July: London, O2 Arena
Rhythm Hot Tours For 2011
Blimey, 2011 is shaping up to be pretty special, isn’t it? Iron Maiden are one of many must see bands hitting the road next year. Check Nicko’s pummeling beats at these shows:
20 July: Glasgow, SECC
21 July: Aberdeen, AECC
23 July: Newcastle, Metro Arena
24 July: Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena
27 July: Nottingham, Trent FM Arena
28 July: Manchester, Evening News Arena
31 July: Birmingham, NIA
1 August: Cardiff, CIA
3 August: Belfast, Odyssey Arena
5 and 6 August: London, O2 Arena
Rhythm Hot Tours For 2011
The Liam Gallagher-led Beady Eye have just announced their first batch of UK dates. The band – with Chris Sharrock at the drumstool – will take to the touring circuit in March. How will they cope without Noel? Will they be as good as Oasis? Will anyone care? See for yourself at these dates:
3 and 4 March: Glasgow, Barrowlands
6 and 7 March: Manchester, O2 Apollo
9 and 10 March: London, Troxy
Rhythm Hot Tours For 2011
Download already?! It seems that the festival season is kicking off early, as Download’s head honcho Andy Copping recently let slip that he’s booked two of the festival’s three headliners and an announcement is imminent. A reunited System Of A Down are heavily tipped for one slot, who else would you like to see?