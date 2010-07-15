Rhythm Hot Tours

Mike portnoy

We hope you've been saving your pennies (and not just so you can bid on Vinnie Paul's toilet) because there's been a glut of killer tour announcements this week. Here's our handy rundown of the ones that have caught our eye…



Former Razorlight sticksman Andy Burrows has unveiled a batch of dates for his new project I Am Arrows. You can catch Andy - who fronts the band, leaving Ben Chetwood behind the kit - at the following shows:



13 Sept: Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

14 Sept: Joiners Arms, Southampton

16 Sept: Barfly, Cardiff

17 Sept: Watershed, London

20 Sept: Cockpit, Leeds

21 Sept: Jericho Tavern, Oxford

22 Sept: MoHo Live, Manchester

23 Sept: 100 Club, London

After something with a little bit of a harder edge? You've got it. Stone Sour will team up with Avenged Sevenfold (with Mike Portnoy on skins) for a full UK trek later this year.

The metal madness kicks off in Glasgow on 26 October and winds down nine shows later in Brighton on 7 November.



And how about a slice of funk-fused classic rock to round things off? Former Deep Purple siren Glenn Hughes will take an extensive jaunt through the UK in September and October.

Hughes, who has played with a whole host of awesome sticksmen over the years, Ian Paice, Chad Smith and Jason Bonham to name just three, gets things underway in Manchester on 23 September.