Rhythm Hot Tours

We hope you've been saving your pennies (and not just so you can bid on Vinnie Paul's toilet) because there's been a glut of killer tour announcements this week. Here's our handy rundown of the ones that have caught our eye…
Former Razorlight sticksman Andy Burrows has unveiled a batch of dates for his new project I Am Arrows. You can catch Andy - who fronts the band, leaving Ben Chetwood behind the kit - at the following shows:
13 Sept: Bodega Social Club, Nottingham
14 Sept: Joiners Arms, Southampton
16 Sept: Barfly, Cardiff
17 Sept: Watershed, London
20 Sept: Cockpit, Leeds
21 Sept: Jericho Tavern, Oxford
22 Sept: MoHo Live, Manchester
23 Sept: 100 Club, London
You can get the lowdown on I Am Arrows in the latest issue of Rhythm, which you can read all about here.
After something with a little bit of a harder edge? You've got it. Stone Sour will team up with Avenged Sevenfold (with Mike Portnoy on skins) for a full UK trek later this year.
The metal madness kicks off in Glasgow on 26 October and winds down nine shows later in Brighton on 7 November.
And how about a slice of funk-fused classic rock to round things off? Former Deep Purple siren Glenn Hughes will take an extensive jaunt through the UK in September and October.
Hughes, who has played with a whole host of awesome sticksmen over the years, Ian Paice, Chad Smith and Jason Bonham to name just three, gets things underway in Manchester on 23 September.