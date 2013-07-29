Rhythm for beginners

Rhythm regularly runs in-depth features on the greatest drummers the world has ever seen - getting behind the legends and their musical legacies. This was our cover feature on the Making of Led Zeppelin IV, in which we covered the recording of that album's drums in detail, with contributions from many of those involved in the making of the album – including engineer Andy Johns, who told us how he got that great Bonham drum sound for 'When The Levee Breaks'.