Tesco

© ANDY RAIN/epa/Corbis

It's now even easier to pick up the latest issue of Rhythm - as we are now available in more Tesco stores.



You can now find the UK's best-selling drum magazine in 54 more Tesco stores. Result. Pick yourself up a copy of the latest issue with the weekly shop and you'll be able to read all about Roy Mayorga, Anton Fig, Mick Avory and many, many more.



Still can't find Rhythm in your local supermarket? Don't fret, you can order a subscription or single issue right here.