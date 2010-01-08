Remy Zero drummer dies

Gregory Slay, drummer for US rockers Remy Zero, the band responsible for the Smallville theme tune, has died. He passed away on New Year's Day following a long battle with cystic fibrosis.



The Alabama-based band formed in 1989 and first found fame when Radiohead invited them to tour the US in support of The Bends on the strength of their demo tape. They released their eponymous debut album in 1996 and released two further LPs before splitting in 2003.



A statement on the Remy Zero website reads: "Gregory Scott Slay, our beloved friend, partner, brother, master musician, beautiful artist, passed away this morning, 1 Jan. He was in a peaceful place and surrounded by his family. We are so grateful for the time we were allowed with each other and for the wonderful opportunity to create with him for so many years. Gregory inspired all who had the chance to see him perform, to hear the music that he made or just be around his beautiful spirit. He will be greatly missed".



