Radiohead's Phil Selway pays tribute to Scott Johnson

Selway

© AIM PATRICE/CORBIS SYGMA

Radiohead drummer Phil Selway has paid tribute to Scott Johnson, the drum tech who was killed over the weekend in a tragic stage collapse.

Johnson was killed when part of the stage at Radiohead's planned Toronto show collapsed on top of him.

In a post on Radiohead's website, Selway said: "We have all been shattered. He was a lovely man, always positive, supportive and funny. A highly skilled and valued member of our road crew. We will miss him very much."

Johnson, 33, had also worked with Keane and the Australian Pink Floyd among numerous other bands.