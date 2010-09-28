Rhythm 182

Pick up Rhythm's October issue and you'll find…



Thomas Lang and Benny Greb



Take a lesson with two technique masters thanks to our ten-page Thomas Lang and Benny Greb cover feature. The stick maestros tell you all you need to know about grip, practice, groove, time, musicality, technique and a whole lot more. Plus get up-close looks at their kits and set-ups.

INTERVIEWED

Bobby Elliott on half a century of hits with The Hollies

Benny Horowitz (Gaslight Anthem) tells us all about his stripped-back style

Dale Crover and Coady Willis (The Melvins) let us into the world of double drumming

Hal Blaine shares recording secrets from his hit-filled career

…and more

GEAR REVIEWS

Guru Drumworks Drum Kit

Ludwig Black Magic Snare Drums

Tama Speed Cobra Pedals

Yamaha DTX550 Drum Kit

LP Top-Tuning Congas

Garrahand

THE NEW-LOOK RHYTHM CD

Playalong tracks featuring Fleetwood Mac, Kasabian and Skunk Anansie

Video lessons

The first part of our brand new How To Play The Peruvian Cajon series

Learn to play like Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Gary Husband and Clyde Stubblefield

And more

WIN

Bag yourself a Mapex Retrosonic snare drum

You can also win a Roland TD4-KX Electronic Drum Kit worth £1,299

All this and more in the October issue of Rhythm, on sale now. Or you could order your copy from www.Myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.