November issue of Rhythm on sale now

Bonham

Pick up the latest issue of Rhythm and you'll find…

John Bonham and the story of Led Zeppelin IV

To mark the 40th anniversary of the seminal Led Zeppelin IV we look back at how Bonzo and the boys made one of the greatest albums of all time. Tracing the album from start to finish we delve into the huge impact that Bonham's playing had on this classic record. We also talk to the album's engineer Andy Johns and get the lowdown on how he got that drum sound on 'When The Levee Breaks'.

PLUS: We take a tour of the Paiste factory and learn all about their iconic 2002 range - the cymbals used by Bonham on Led Zeppelin IV

INTERVIEWED

Stephen Perkins talks the triumphant return of Jane's Addiction

Max Weinberg looks back at a glittering career with the E Street Band

Jazz virtuoso, rock legend, superb bandleader and featured sideman. Steve Smith has done it all and tells Rhythm how stays on top

Adam Marcello (Katy Perry) on the tracks that mean the most to him

Jeff Campitelli recalls laying down a Satriani classic

Steve White talks taking a upcoming popster under his wing

PLUS: Get your kit looking and sound its best with the second helping of our MOT your gear series

We report on this year's hugely successful National Drum Fair

REVIEWED

Sonor Essential Force S-drive drum kit

Zildjian Gen16 AE cymbals

Alesis Perc Pad

Sabian B8 Pro cymbals

Ahead Armor cases

HK Audio PA system

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn how to play tracks by Stone Sour, Whitesnake and Led Zeppelin. Also, get all of our latest guest lessons, including tuition from Richard Bailey on calypso and reading music notation with Lisa Tring.

WIN

Bag yourself a set of 40th anniversary Paiste 2002s worth more than £1,000!

Also win a signed copy of Neil Peart's brand new DVD

You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, on Apple Newsstand and online now.