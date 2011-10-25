November issue of Rhythm on sale now

Pick up the latest issue of Rhythm and you'll find…
John Bonham and the story of Led Zeppelin IV
To mark the 40th anniversary of the seminal Led Zeppelin IV we look back at how Bonzo and the boys made one of the greatest albums of all time. Tracing the album from start to finish we delve into the huge impact that Bonham's playing had on this classic record. We also talk to the album's engineer Andy Johns and get the lowdown on how he got that drum sound on 'When The Levee Breaks'.
PLUS: We take a tour of the Paiste factory and learn all about their iconic 2002 range - the cymbals used by Bonham on Led Zeppelin IV
INTERVIEWED
Stephen Perkins talks the triumphant return of Jane's Addiction
Max Weinberg looks back at a glittering career with the E Street Band
Jazz virtuoso, rock legend, superb bandleader and featured sideman. Steve Smith has done it all and tells Rhythm how stays on top
Adam Marcello (Katy Perry) on the tracks that mean the most to him
Jeff Campitelli recalls laying down a Satriani classic
Steve White talks taking a upcoming popster under his wing
PLUS: Get your kit looking and sound its best with the second helping of our MOT your gear series
We report on this year's hugely successful National Drum Fair
REVIEWED
Sonor Essential Force S-drive drum kit
Zildjian Gen16 AE cymbals
Alesis Perc Pad
Sabian B8 Pro cymbals
Ahead Armor cases
HK Audio PA system
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Learn how to play tracks by Stone Sour, Whitesnake and Led Zeppelin. Also, get all of our latest guest lessons, including tuition from Richard Bailey on calypso and reading music notation with Lisa Tring.
WIN
Bag yourself a set of 40th anniversary Paiste 2002s worth more than £1,000!
Also win a signed copy of Neil Peart's brand new DVD
You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, on Apple Newsstand and online now.