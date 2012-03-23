Musikmesse 2012: In Pictures: Premier Nicko McBrain kits
In Pictures: Premier at Musikmesse
It was all go over on Premier’s stand at Musikmesse. Between booth-packing visits from Nicko McBrain (where you couldn’t move for love nor money) we took a look at their latest gear.
In Pictures: Premier at Musikmesse
Speaking of Nicko, Premier had this little beauty on show. The XK Boomer kit was designed by Nicko and comes with an indigo lacquer finish which was applied by car giant Jaguar.
In Pictures: Premier at Musikmesse
The kit also features American maple shells, triple flange hoops, power sized toms and this fetching take on the classic Premier logo.
In Pictures: Premier at Musikmesse
Also on the booth was Nicko’s Final Frontier kit…
In Pictures: Premier at Musikmesse
…And a wealth of new Premier snares! As well as the previously-announced Aviation line we have the XC, Vintage and Extreme HR ranges. Here's the Extreme HR, a 14"x8" birch snare with nickel played triple-flange hoops, tube lugs and an oak outer veneer ply with ebony satin oil finish.
In Pictures: Premier at Musikmesse
Here we have an example from the XC series. This cherry with purpleheart stripe drum packs chrome-plated solid steel tube lugs, 7mm, 13-ply vertical grain birch shell and an outer veneer ply featuring contrasting veneer stripe. The XC series is available in sizes ranging from 12"x5.5" to 14"x6.5", depending on which snare you plump for.
For more info visit www.premier-percussion.com.