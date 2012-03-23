Musikmesse 2012: In Pictures: Premier Nicko McBrain kits

Here we have an example from the XC series. This cherry with purpleheart stripe drum packs chrome-plated solid steel tube lugs, 7mm, 13-ply vertical grain birch shell and an outer veneer ply featuring contrasting veneer stripe. The XC series is available in sizes ranging from 12"x5.5" to 14"x6.5", depending on which snare you plump for.

For more info visit www.premier-percussion.com.