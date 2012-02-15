Lordi drummer dies aged 38

Lordi drummer Tonmi Lillman passed away yesterday (14 February) aged 38.

The Finnish drummer, who also played for Sinergy, joined the masked Eurovision-winning metallers in 2010.

A statement from the band said: "Our dear friend and bandmate, 'Otus' Tonmi Lillman, has sadly passed away. He will be greatly missed and we send our condolences to his family and friends. Otus: we thank You from the bottom of our hearts for the short time we got to know you and spend with you together. Rest in peace, friend."

The cause of death is as yet unknown.