Kings of Leon heading back to the UK

Kings of leon

© Kirsty Umback/Corbis

It seems you can't keep Kings of Leon away from the UK for too long. After monster shows at Hyde Park and V Festival earlier this year, the southern indie rockers will head back to these shores for a headline tour in December.



The tour, which comes after Nathan Followill and his band of brothers (and one cousin) drop their new album, Come Around Sundown, next month. You can check out the full list of dates on the tour below.



13 December: Manchester Evening News Arena

14 December: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

16 and 17 December: Birmingham NIA

19 December: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

21 December: London o2 Arena



Tickets go on sale on Friday.