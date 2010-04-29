KickPort soon to be available in white

KickPort

Hopefully by now you will have read our glowing review of the latest must-have drum gadget, the KickPort. In a new development, and proving that white is the new black, the Kickport is soon to be available in white. Nice!

The innovative product is designed to be fitted to your bass drum's resonant head to enhance projection, attack and bass tone. We're suckers for a new toy, but this one really works.

At this year's winter NAMM we were also privy to a prototype of the KickPort cajon. The humble percussion box was massively enhanced by the device and we're itching to get one in for a proper test. Watch this space...

Still not convinced? Check out the video below to see it in the flesh and find out what cats like John Blackwell Jr and Sheila E think about it.