Jobeky announces 2012 UK custom show

Jobeky

Jobeky Drums will once again host the UK Custom Drums Show this May.

The event, now in its fourth year, will take place at Stafford's County Showground on 6 May.

Highwood Drums, AD Drums, Chequerplate Stuff, Premier, Jobeky, Jalapeño, EcHo, Drumtuna, PimpCo, Hardcase, Lion Cajons, Rockstar Skins, Gatton, Traps and Porter and Davies are among those that will be on show at the event.

Craig Blundell, Pete Ray Biggin, Jake Brown, Andy Edwards and Luke Harris are all confirmed for clinics at the all-day show, with Bobby Arechiga taking the role of host.

Tickets for the show, which runs from 10AM to 5PM, cost £10.

For more details head to www.jobekydrums.co.uk.