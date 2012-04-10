In Pictures: The Wanted's Jay McGuiness joins Steve Barney at the kit
Pick up this month's Rhythm and you'll be able to read all-out session ace Steve Barney arena-filling gig with chart-hogging boy band The Wanted. You'll also have noticed that The Wanted's Jay McGuiness is familiar with the kit. Here's some bonus shots of the pair that we couldn't fit into the magazine.
Where did the idea for a spot of double drumming in the show come from?
Steve: “Last year Jay was playing a bit of tambourine on an acoustic song and he said he wanted to learn drums, so I planted the seed. I told him for the arena tour he should get a kit and do it. The lads are big Coldplay fans and we do a Coldplay medley so it seemed right for Jay to play on ‘Fix You’. He comes out of stage on a lift and he absolutely loves it. It’s a great moment for the fans, one of their idols comes out of the stage with a drum kit! He’s great as well, he’s definitely got natural rhythm. And at 41 I want to get some boy band lessons from him so maybe we could just swap!”
Jay: “All the lads play [an instrument]. We’ve been together two years and I was always the one that didn’t play anything. I felt like I was letting everyone down and then last year seeing Steve on our theatre tour, he is incredible. He is genuinely inspirational. I think a lot of fans were surprised at the quality of our band, they really are top notch. Steve suggested maybe getting on the drums and I thought, ‘Why not?’ It fits perfectly. I’m really glad with how it’s gone and hopefully it’ll get better and better with time. I know Steve is really excited to watch me get better. It feels good.”
Are you planning on tapping Steve up for some lessons?
Jay: “I had a couple of lessons when I first started but I tend to just put on a song and eventually fall into it! I think if our schedule ever lets up a little bit I’d love to take some lessons with Steve. His fills are great. He’s a huge inspiration to me. He looks like a security guard but he’s incredibly talented and one of the most genuine people ever. I like working with people like that because you feel better about your job with them around.”
They’ll be more drumming from you on future tours then, Jay?
Jay: “The aim of the game is to be something similar to Take That because they do lots of pop songs and then also play as a band.”
Steve: “He’s doing alright so far. He’s only had a kit for four weeks and he’s already in Rhythm, it took me 30 years!”
For more from Steve and Jay pick up the latest issue of Rhythm.