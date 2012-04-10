In Pictures: The Wanted's Jay McGuiness joins Steve Barney at the kit

Where did the idea for a spot of double drumming in the show come from?

Steve: “Last year Jay was playing a bit of tambourine on an acoustic song and he said he wanted to learn drums, so I planted the seed. I told him for the arena tour he should get a kit and do it. The lads are big Coldplay fans and we do a Coldplay medley so it seemed right for Jay to play on ‘Fix You’. He comes out of stage on a lift and he absolutely loves it. It’s a great moment for the fans, one of their idols comes out of the stage with a drum kit! He’s great as well, he’s definitely got natural rhythm. And at 41 I want to get some boy band lessons from him so maybe we could just swap!”

Jay: “All the lads play [an instrument]. We’ve been together two years and I was always the one that didn’t play anything. I felt like I was letting everyone down and then last year seeing Steve on our theatre tour, he is incredible. He is genuinely inspirational. I think a lot of fans were surprised at the quality of our band, they really are top notch. Steve suggested maybe getting on the drums and I thought, ‘Why not?’ It fits perfectly. I’m really glad with how it’s gone and hopefully it’ll get better and better with time. I know Steve is really excited to watch me get better. It feels good.”