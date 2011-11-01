In Pictures: PimpCo Bomber Command snare drum

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Chris Newell) PimpCo Bomber Command snare drum

Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Chris Newell) PimpCo Bomber Command snare drum

Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Chris Newell) PimpCo Bluebird snare drum

Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Chris Newell) PimpCo Bluebird snare drum



PimpCo

The guys at PimpCo have been hard at work building this stunning Bomber Command snare drum.

The drum will be auctioned off to raise money for the Bomber Command Memorial Fund. The drum goes under the hammer at the Natural History Museum on 8 November.

PimpCo have also recently come up with a beautiful snare which pays homage to Donald Campbell's Bluebird. Take a look at the shots above to see both snares.