In Pictures: First-look at Premier's Nicko McBrain drum kit
First look: Premier Iron Maiden drum kit
Premier has unveiled the first glimpse of their brand new Iron Maiden Nick McBrain drum kits.
Since 1993, the relationship between Nicko McBrain and Premier has culminated in a series of iconic drumsets produced to support Iron Maiden’s world tours that are instantly recognisable by the band’s millions of fans. The ‘Spirit of Maiden’ is the first drumset product from Premier that offers these fans an affordable drumset that’s officially licensed by Iron Maiden.
The artwork of the kit depicts the band’s iconic mascot Eddie from the ‘Piece of Mind’ album; the first Maiden album to feature Nicko on drums. Finished in a two-tone metallic grey and silver, the covering is produced in the UK at the same facility used for Nicko’s personal tour kits. Each drum has a silver embossed Iron Maiden badge that complements the artwork whilst the bass drum head includes the Premier logo in Maiden’s signature font.
Featuring 6.6mm 6-ply birch shells, the Spirit of Maiden shell pack consists of two power toms, 10”x9“ and 12”x10” with traditional mounting upon the shell. The power toms, along with the 16”x16” floor tom, come fitted with 1.6mm triple-flange steel hoops.
First look: Premier Iron Maiden drum kit
The 22”x18” bass drum’s attributes include matching, fully finished, lacquered wooden hoops and heavy-duty spurs. The power toms are mounted to the bass drum with the inclusion of the Roklok tom holder. Finally a matching 14”x5.5” snare drum completes the 5-piece shell pack offering.
All batter heads are Remo UT Coated whilst ebony heads are fitted to the response side, a signature found on Nicko’s tour kits. ‘Spirit of Maiden’ is available in store from November onwards and is presented in a specially printed Iron Maiden carton.
“Working with Nicko is always a great experience” says Premier’s marketing manager Colin Tennant. “The project has taken nearly two years to develop since initial discussions with Nicko. We sat with Nicko and jointly scoped a kit that Maiden fans around the world would be proud to own. Nicko’s ideas and vision have been developed into this fantastic kit, officially endorsed and approved by Iron Maiden.”
The Spirit of Maiden drumset is the first of a series of Nicko McBrain and Iron Maiden licensed drumsets to be launched by Premier. Further products are to be launched later this year.
For more information visit the official Premier website www.premier-percussion.com. For the world exclusive first review of the Spirit of Maiden kit pick up the December issue of Rhythm.