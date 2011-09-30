In Pictures: First-look at Premier's Nicko McBrain drum kit

Premier has unveiled the first glimpse of their brand new Iron Maiden Nick McBrain drum kits.

Since 1993, the relationship between Nicko McBrain and Premier has culminated in a series of iconic drumsets produced to support Iron Maiden’s world tours that are instantly recognisable by the band’s millions of fans. The ‘Spirit of Maiden’ is the first drumset product from Premier that offers these fans an affordable drumset that’s officially licensed by Iron Maiden.

The artwork of the kit depicts the band’s iconic mascot Eddie from the ‘Piece of Mind’ album; the first Maiden album to feature Nicko on drums. Finished in a two-tone metallic grey and silver, the covering is produced in the UK at the same facility used for Nicko’s personal tour kits. Each drum has a silver embossed Iron Maiden badge that complements the artwork whilst the bass drum head includes the Premier logo in Maiden’s signature font.

Featuring 6.6mm 6-ply birch shells, the Spirit of Maiden shell pack consists of two power toms, 10”x9“ and 12”x10” with traditional mounting upon the shell. The power toms, along with the 16”x16” floor tom, come fitted with 1.6mm triple-flange steel hoops.