Rhythm tutor Pete Riley has been the victim of a van break-in and gear theft during a tour of Italy.

Pete had been touring with Guthrie and Seth Govan and Dave Kilminster when their van was broken into in Rome.

A DW 5000 double bass drum pedal was taken from Pete, while all kinds of guitar gear was stolen form the rest of the band.

For a full list of the gear taken head here.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of the gear please get in touch with the band via the link above.