Five drummers to check out in this month's Rhythm

Eric Hernandez may not have the profile of his little bro, Bruno Mars, but it’s safe to say that, in Eric, the Hawaiian pop sensation has a fantastic drummer and pillar of support.

Hailing from a musical Hawaiian family, Eric left the island first to seek his fortune in LA, but ended up in a retail job with drums on the side until brother Bruno followed him to California and needed a drummer for his all-singing, all-dancing high-energy pop band.

“When [Bruno] was looking for his horn section, he wanted guys that can dance,” Eric revealed of Bruno’s act. “He didn’t want horn players that just stand there reading charts. You have nine guys on stage that really love what they’re doing and want to be doing it. Everyone does their part and everyone loves what they’re doing, and it shows.”

Read more about Eric, his inspirations and his gig with Bruno in this month’s Rhythm. Check out his playing with Bruno Mars:

Check out his playing with Bruno Mars: