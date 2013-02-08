March issue of Rhythm on sale now!

In this month's Rhythm we introduce you to the new breed of session legends, the players that can be heard on TV and radio every day of the week backing some of the world's top stars.

The session scene is awash with rumours of tough times and tightening belts, but the 10 young drummers heading up our bumper feature represent a new breed of fearless, motivated, passionate drummers, ready to give it all in pursuit of a career doing what they love.

Dexter Hercules (Rita Ora), Jonathan Tuitt (Emeli Sande), Ben Kennedy (Ladyhawke/X Factor), Emily Dolan Davies (Cher Lloyd), Jonathan 'Ginger' Hamilton (Jessie J), Cherisse Ofosu-Osei (Mika), Luke Harris (Wretch32), Junior Kirton (Tinchy Stryder), Cassell The Beatmaker (Plan B) and Paul Stanley McKenzie (Gorilaz Soundsystem) tell you how they bagged the big gigs, and kept them.

INTERVIEWED

Mike Joyce (The Smiths)

Christian Coma (Black Veil Brides)

Slim Jim Phantom and TJ McDonell

Eric Hernandez (Bruno Mars)

Daniel Adair (Nickelback)

Steve Gorman (Black Crowes)

Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour)

REVIEWED

Sonor Prolite drum kit

Tiki snare drums

Paiste Formula 602 cymbals

Tycoon percussion

Yamaha DTX-400K kit

Bill Sanders practice kit

LEARN

Emeli Sande hit 'Next To Me', No Doubt classic 'Just A Girl' and Status Quo boogie rocker 'Caroline'. Plus all your favourite lessons from Jason Bowld, Adam Bushell, Pete Riley, Gareth Dylan Smith and more.

WIN

This month you can win yourself a Drumcraft Lignum snare drum

