Extra places available for Tiki snare building course

Tiki

Calling all budding snare builders, a pair of places have become available on Tiki's latest course - and they're available now with £125 off!

There are now two spots free on Tiki's two-day snare building course held over 28 and 29 July.

Attendees will learn under the tutelage of Tiki's expert drum building Preston Prince, picking up tips on everything from shell cutting to applying hardware. Even better, at the end of the course you'll take the snare you have made home with you.

The course is held at Tiki's base in Hove, East Sussex and these places are available at the special price of £360. For full details head here.