Download headliner announcement on the way

The two remaining Download headliners will be announced on Monday.

Festival organiser Andy Copping revealed on his Twitter that this will come as part of a seven band announcement.

He said: “Morning folks - good news about Monday, innit? We'll be announcing not one, but TWO more headliners. Aren't we good to you?!”

The Twitter-happy Copping later revealed on the social networking website that he had “the air guitar on full volume” while listening to one of the headliners that will be announced on Monday.

So, who do you think will take the remaining headlining spots? More importantly, who do you want to see?