Don't miss Artisan and Pocket Club clinic tours

Sabian's Artisan tour and the Yamaha Pocket Club run continue this week. Having seen both shows we can confirm that these are not to be missed. Head inside for remaining dates.

You can catch Karl Brazil and Ralph Salmins on the Artisan tour on the following nights:

12 September - GAK Drum Cavern, Brighton

13 September - London Drum Company, Croydon

14 September - Anglia Drum Centre, Norwich

15 September - Sound Attak, Colchester

16 September - PMT House of Drums, Southend

Ash Soan and Neal Wilkinson's Pocket Club tour is also still running. See the duo at these shows:

12 September - Cannock, Arcade Music

13 September - Lincoln Drum Centre

14 September - Gateshead, Drum Shop

19 September - Manchester, Drum Centre

20 September - Co. Kildare, Naas Drum Centre

21 September - Belfast, Mr Drums

22 September - Glasgow, Rhythm Base

Head here for more on the Artisan tour and here for full details of the Pocket Club jaunt.