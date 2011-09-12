Don't miss Artisan and Pocket Club clinic tours

Sabian's Artisan tour and the Yamaha Pocket Club run continue this week. Having seen both shows we can confirm that these are not to be missed. Head inside for remaining dates.
You can catch Karl Brazil and Ralph Salmins on the Artisan tour on the following nights:
12 September - GAK Drum Cavern, Brighton
13 September - London Drum Company, Croydon
14 September - Anglia Drum Centre, Norwich
15 September - Sound Attak, Colchester
16 September - PMT House of Drums, Southend
Ash Soan and Neal Wilkinson's Pocket Club tour is also still running. See the duo at these shows:
12 September - Cannock, Arcade Music
13 September - Lincoln Drum Centre
14 September - Gateshead, Drum Shop
19 September - Manchester, Drum Centre
20 September - Co. Kildare, Naas Drum Centre
21 September - Belfast, Mr Drums
22 September - Glasgow, Rhythm Base
Head here for more on the Artisan tour and here for full details of the Pocket Club jaunt.