Don't miss Artisan and Pocket Club clinic tours

Pair of clinic tours continue

Sabian's Artisan tour and the Yamaha Pocket Club run continue this week. Having seen both shows we can confirm that these are not to be missed. Head inside for remaining dates.

You can catch Karl Brazil and Ralph Salmins on the Artisan tour on the following nights:
12 September - GAK Drum Cavern, Brighton  
13 September - London Drum Company, Croydon  
14 September - Anglia Drum Centre, Norwich  
15 September - Sound Attak, Colchester  
16 September - PMT House of Drums, Southend

Ash Soan and Neal Wilkinson's Pocket Club tour is also still running. See the duo at these shows:
12 September - Cannock, Arcade Music 
13 September - Lincoln Drum Centre 
14 September - Gateshead, Drum Shop 
19 September - Manchester, Drum Centre 
20 September - Co. Kildare, Naas Drum Centre
21 September - Belfast, Mr Drums 
22 September - Glasgow, Rhythm Base

Head here for more on the Artisan tour and here for full details of the Pocket Club jaunt.