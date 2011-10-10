Chickenfoot announce UK tour dates

Chickenfoot

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Chickenfoot have announced a pair of UK tour dates.

You can catch the supergroup in Manchester on 12 January and London on 14 January.

The dates are part of the band's five-date whistle-stop European tour which also takes in Paris, Tilburg and Düsseldorf.

Tickets go on sale 14 October.

The tour will see Kenny Aronoff behind the kit while Chad Smith joins back up with the Chili Peppers. For more from Kenny and Chad pick up the latest issue of Rhythm, which features Kenny's Rhythm diary and a huge Chad cover feature.