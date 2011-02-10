Cash needed to finish Patty Schemel movie

Hole

© Sayre Berman/Corbis

Former Hole drummer Patty Schemel is making a film filled with footage from her time in the Courtney Love-fronted band - if filmmakers can raise some more cash.



An appeal on the documentary's website has gone up asking for help to raise $15,000 before 6 March for the movie, which is tilted Hit So Hard: The Life and Near-Death Story of Drummer Patty Schemel.



The website appealed: "Everyone who loves rock & roll! Please help us finish our movie on Patty Schemel by making a donation & spreading the word."



