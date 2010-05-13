BIMM summer schools on the way

BIMM

The Brighton and Bristol Institutes Of Modern Music (BIMM) are offering the perfect way to spend your summer.

BIMM will hold its annual summer schools, in conjunction with Rhythm, Total Guitar and Metal Hammer.

Total Guitar will host the music-making marathon between 2-5 August in Bristol and 9-12 August in Brighton, giving would-be shredders a close look at a range of playing styles, from funk and blues to pop and rock.

Of course, visitors to the Metal Hammer show, held between 16-19 August in Brighton, will be treated to some brutal tuition featuring face-melting riffs and thunderous blast beats.

To make the deal even sweeter, a whole host of expert tutors will be on hand, including members of Feeder, Skindred, CSS and Pitchshifter.

Each four-day course costs £299, but the guys at BIMM have offered one lucky Rhythm reader a free place on the course of their choice.

All you have to do to enter is email info@bimm.co.uk with Rhythm/BIMM Summer School comp in the subject line, telling them what instrument you play plus your name, age, address and mobile number.

You have until 1 June to get your entry in. For more information email info@bimm.co.uk.