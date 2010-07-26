Adler: Four of us would 'love' GN'R reunion

Steven adler

© Paul Hebert/Icon SMI/Corbis

There's only one tour that could top the Thrash Big Four shows in terms of pure shock value, the original Guns N' Roses line-up cocked, loaded and ready to go. Well, it seems that if Steven Adler had his way jaws around the world would be hitting the floor sooner rather than later…



Adler told Billboard.com that four out of the five original guys would jump at the chance of dusting off some Appetite For Destruction-era classics. The only problem is that the ever-controversial, kilt-clad frontman Axl Rose is the one that isn't so enamoured with the idea of resurrecting the band's late '80s line-up.

The platinum-haired sticksman said: "I know the four of us besides Axl would love to do it. I know besides millions and millions and hundreds of millions of dollars that would be involved, I think if we played for the whole world, it would be such a relief...like, 'God, they're finally playing!' It's what so many people really want, y'know?"



We're not holding our breath for that one, but forgive us for having a little daydream about it for the next few minutes…