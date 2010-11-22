Adam Perry launches 'new mobile MySpace'

BandApp

In an unsigned band? Want to make it big? Adam Perry may have the answer - BandApp.

The Bloodhound Gang/A sticksman has launched a new smartphone app that aims to help out unsigned acts - think MySpace for the iPhone and you're not far off.

Adam explained: "I started a company to make apps for signed bands but quickly realized there was no appetite for it at record labels because there's no money. You ask a label for £20,000 to make an app and they say, 'Here's £500'."

Undeterred, Adam returned to the drawing board and came up with BandApp.

"The idea is to make a mini record deal for unsigned bands worldwide where price isn't a barrier. It goes on our BandApp store where you can put up your music and you get 100% of the payout from any sales. We can also deliver ten tracks to iTunes and Spotify for free.

"We've got PartnerBand as well, which is for big signed bands. We've got YouMeAtSix, Kids In Glass Houses, Bullet For My Valentine, The Blackout, Bowling For Soup, there's lots of bands signing up.

"We've got the BandApp chart, if you do well you go on the BandApp tour which will happen every year and will be headlined by one of the Partner Bands. If you sell 1,00 we'll do a marketing campaign, if you get 3,000 Jason will produce your record and if you get to 10,000 we'll sign you to BandApp Records. If you're unsigned it's everything you need in one App.

"It's the new mobile MySpace."