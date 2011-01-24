20 more for Download!

Donington

© Skyscan/Corbis

Bullet For My Valentine, Korn, The Damned Things and Alice Cooper head up the latest batch of names announced for Download.



Also unveiled in the 20-strong announcement are Alter Bridge, The Cult, Clutch, Gaslight Anthem, Pendulum Danzig, Buckcherry, Mr Big and FM.



Completing the names added to the line-up are Black Veil Brides, Escape The Fate, GWAR, Hollywood Undead, Masters of Reality, Rise To Remain and Thin Lizzy.



Things are still pretty quiet on who will fill the vacant third headliner slot at the Donington fest, although Classic Rock has suggested that it is "likely to be a Classic Rock-friendly band".