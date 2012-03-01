These bags may be soft, but they are plenty strong enough to offer protection to a considerable number of sticks and cymbals, even when handled by clumsy, disrespectful roadies.

Image 1 of 2 The Armor cymbal bag can accommodate up to 11 cymbals. Ahead Armor stick and cymbal bags

Image 2 of 2 Enough room for an arsenal of sticks in here… Ahead Armor stick and cymbal bags



Here we're checking out a few more examples of the Chinese-manufactured soft cases from Ahead's Armor range. For review we have two Deluxe cymbal cases and three stick bags, each of with varying capacities.

Build

All of the cases are made from Armor's trademarked DX-Core - this fine-weave 600-denier nylon is designed for durability and to provide protection against occasional knocks and the elements.

Both of the cymbal bags have two individual fleece-lined zipped compartments, each with fleecy inserts. These 'Deluxe' models have carrying handles and shoulder straps, with one featuring convenient backpack-style straps.

This particular bag has capacity for eight cymbals in total, whereas the other model features slightly less bulky padding, but has room for up to 11 cymbals - both will take cymbals up to 22".

Though differing in sizes and capacity, all three stick bags share similar design elements and features such as carrying straps, handles and metal clips for suspending the bags from the drum tension bolts. Each one has an external zipped compartment made from DX-Core and two internal compartments made from a clear plastic and designed to hold sticks and accessories such as drum keys, Moongel and ear plugs.

Hands on

Each of the cymbal bags is spacious and comes with plenty of padding to give suitable protection for all your precious metal. The carrying straps of the back pack-style bag prove extremely useful and it is surprisingly comfortable to wear, even when fully loaded.

However, should you decide not to make use of the straps, they can be neatly folded and stored away into the rear of the case in their own zipped compartment.

With the largest of the stick bags, we begin by stacking in as many pairs as we can possibly muster. After 16 pairs (including mallets and hot rods) get swallowed into the cavernous bag, such is its capacity that we run out of sticks!

The other, slightly smaller bags have a little less room, of course, but you'll be pushed to break as many sticks in a gig as each case is capable of containing. The small opening of the metal clips does make it a little difficult to fit comfortably over the tension bolt but, once in situ, the case remains locked into position.