Zoom gets back in the ring with the ARQ AR-48 performance instrument

While Zoom’s ARQ Aero RhythmTrak AR-96 looked pretty revolutionary, when we tested it, we weren’t entirely convinced of its gamechanging potential. Undeterred, the company has now added a second product to the range: the AR-48.

This is cut from similar circular cloth to its sibling, and can serve as a drum machine, sequencer, synth, looper, clip launcher, MIDI controller and live performance instrument. There are 460 built-in sounds, and you can import your own WAV files into the synth’s oscillator. You can play sounds chromatically or select a preset scale in the key of your choosing.

You can get editable master effects, and a 32-loop sequencer that enables you to create patterns and songs. There are 16 velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads with programmable colour LEDs, and a 3-axis accelerometer for triggering arpeggiator sounds and effects.

As with the AR-96, the AR-48 features a detachable ring that can be used for performance purposes.

Find out more on the Zoom website. We’re still waiting on a price and release date.