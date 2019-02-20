Zoom announces affordable, feature-rich G1 Four multi-effects pedals

Zoom is synonymous with affordable multi-effects pedals, and for 2019, it’s launched its next generation of bargainous pedals with the G1 Four and G1X Four.

The units feature over 60 effects and amp models (70 on the G1X), plus a looper and drum machine, while the G1X has the added bonus of an onboard expression pedal for control over volume, wah, delay and pitch effects.

13 amps and cabinets are onboard, featuring models from the likes of Fender, Marshall and Orange, and up to five effects can be used simultaneously.

There are 68 built-in rhythm patterns included, and these can be used in conjunction with the looper, which itself can record up to 30 seconds of playing.

The unit runs on four AA batteries, a power supply or USB, the latter of which can also be used to connect up to Zoom’s Guitar Lab software for preset editing and management.

This looks set to be a great buy for beginners, particularly given the pedals’ low price tags: $79/£69 for the G1 and $99/£89 for the G1X.

We’ll be bringing you a review of this one very soon, and discovering whether it ranks on our buyer's guide of the best multi-effects pedals available today.

Until then, you can head over Zoom for more info.

The G1 Four follows news of Zoom’s GCE-3, an unbelievably small guitar multi-effects/interface.