Zedd provides some Clarity as he shows you how to remix his 2012 hit in GarageBand for iOS

It’s been 10 years since the release of Zedd’s hit Clarity (feat Foxes), and by way of celebration, the Russian-German producer has now collaborated with Apple to release a new Artist Session for GarageBand for iOS that enables you to remix it.

Once users have downloaded the GarageBand version of the song they can watch a short film in which Zedd discusses his musical beginnings and creative philosophy. He also offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the track and shows you how to create a simple remix using GarageBand’s Live Loops interface.

Live Loops makes it easy for anyone to explore the various parts of the song (vocals, beats, synths etc) and rearrange them. It’s also possible to add your own elements.

Zedd is the latest big-name artist to provide content for GarageBand . He joins the likes of Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, TRAKGIRL and Katy Perry in the app’s sound library.