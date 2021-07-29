Apple drops Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga Remix Sessions, plus a slew of star Producer Packs for Garageband – all free

Apple has announced a slew of new producer and artist packs for Garageband, plus an all-new Remix Sessions format featuring Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

The new Producer Packs

(Image credit: Apple)

You wanna put down a trap beat, it’s literally gonna take you ten seconds Oak Felder

The Remix Sessions may be the headline attraction, but the Producer Packs are in reality more exciting for experienced Garageband users, featuring loops and instruments from some of the world’s top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

Each Producer Pack includes hundreds of royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drum kits, synth patches, and samples created by hit producers and importantly, like the rest of the standard Garageband assets, completely royalty-free.

Oak Felder, levelling the playing field (Image credit: Apple)

Oak Felder producer of, amongst others, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and John Legend, says, “Whenever someone asks me how to start producing and making beats, I tell them to grab their iPhone and open up GarageBand. It removes all the technical obstacles and makes it easy to turn a simple musical idea into something great."

“I’ve curated it so that a brand new producer could pull any pattern, play any number of combinations, and, since the sonics are curated to sound so modern and future-leaning, it gives them an opportunity to be competitive. You wanna put down a trap beat, it’s literally gonna take you ten seconds”

Take A Daytrip, (David Biral and Denzel Baptiste,, producers of Lil Nas X, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott adds “Our new Producer Pack is a personal collection of signature sounds created from our favourite synths and gear so that we could always have access to them whenever we’re away from our studio.

"Our goal is always to make technology more accessible for the next generation of producers and artists. Making our own sounds for GarageBand is a perfect way to pay forward the inspiration we got from previous generations of creators."

The pick of the bunch, arguably, is a pack curated by Mark Ronson, which will be released alongside a new Apple Original docuseries “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” premiering Friday, July 30, on Apple TV+.

Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa Remix Sessions

Lady Gaga: “GarageBand is my idea bank" (Image credit: Apple)

Dua Lipa's Break My Heart and Lady Gaga's are downloadable in Garageband as full stem sets, also accompanied by tutorials featuring the artists themselves, alongside Apple Pro tutors for more practical guidance.

As the songs are broken into stems you can rearrange, isolate, combine and mangle them to your hearts' content. Perfect for beginners getting to grips with arrangements and simple remixing, or just as an exciting new way to experience the tracks.

For more adept home producers, layering in the rest of the app's loops, effects and instruments could be a great starting point for new creative endeavours - though the Remix Session assets remain copyright-protected and safely walled into the app. Like the producer packs, these are free to download.

Dua Lipa "I personally can’t wait for people to have a lot of fun experimenting and coming up with different versions of my song.” (Image credit: Apple)

Dua Lipa said, “It’s amazing to see Apple bringing my music to life in GarageBand, so now anyone can experience how I made ‘Break My Heart’ no matter where they are. Music has the power to bring people together, and this is doing that in such an exciting way.

"I personally can’t wait for people to have a lot of fun experimenting and coming up with different versions of my song.”

Lady Gaga adds, “GarageBand is my idea bank and where I start my songwriting, so I’m excited to make my song ‘Free Woman’ available as a Remix Session. I want musicians and music lovers to be able to see how a song is produced and be able to hear all the individual parts, and then put their own creative color on it, doing whatever they want in GarageBand.”

All the Remix Sessions and new Producer Packs are available right now as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.11, the latest version of the app, for iOS and iPadOS. For more information, visit apple.com/ios/garageband.