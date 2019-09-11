You can now stream music from SoundCloud and Beatport in Pioneer’s rekordbox dj software

Pioneer DJ has released version 5.6.1 of rekordbox dj, an update that’s notable for bringing support for a couple of streaming services to the company’s music management software.

Providing you have subscriptions to one or both of them, you can now mix tracks from Beatport LINK and SoundCloud Go+ alongside those you have in your personal rekordbox library, giving you access to a whole load more music.

You’ll need to be online if you want to stream, obviously, but it’s worth noting that songs from Beatport Link Pro and Beatport Link Pro+ can be downloaded and played offline.