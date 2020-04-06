You can now download a free edition of the Serato Studio DAW

Launched in 2019 , Serato Studio is a simplified PC and Mac DAW that’s designed for beginners and DJs who want to move into music production. Now it’s been updated to version 1.4.4 which, as well as adding new features, also introduces a free version.

The feature-limited free edition has full save and export functionality and no time constraints, but is limited to four Decks, four Scenes, one Audio Track and MP3-only export. Automation is disabled, too.

“We wanted to offer the best tool for people to start making beats and DJ edits,” says Nick Maclaren, Chief Strategy Officer at Serato. “This version allows you to make a full track using Studio and get creative with features like FX, sampling, instruments, or building layers in your track while reserving advanced features for the full edition, like Automation, stem exporting, and access to additional sound packs.

“You can also use Audio Tracks to load a full song into Studio which makes it the perfect free software for making DJ edits. Just load up an acapella or full track to chop up, make a mashup, or create a quick intro edit so it’s ready for your DJ sets,” he adds.

Serato Studio 1.4.4 also adds the Auto Chord Mode which, as its name suggests, automatically generates chords based on you playing a single note. These are based on your project key and can be of between 2 and 7 notes, and you can adjust the timing and velocity for a more natural feel.