Harrison Consoles is letting you download its AVA Mastering EQ plugin for free

Coming from Harrison Consoles - known for its Mixbus DAWs and high-end mixing consoles - the AVA Mastering EQ plugin has a fine pedigree, and the great news is that you can currently download it for free. The regular price is $89.

As its name suggests, this is designed specifically for mastering, and has what Harrison describes as a “revolutionary filter shape”.

When adjacent bands are adjusted, the response is ‘flat’ between their edges, preserving the relative harmonic balance of instruments in the mix while adjusting tonality. The plugin excels at small, wide-bandwidth tweaks, we’re told, with a sound that’s smooth and transparent.

What’s more, making adjustments is easy - just click and drag to draw the EQ shape that you require.