Yamaha unveils DTX8 and DTX10 wood-shell electronic drum sets

Following on the DTX6 as the most recent addition to its DTX Series electronic drum sets, Yamaha has announced the release of not one, but two brand new additions to its DTX range with the DTX10 and DTX8. Both configurations feature wooden shells, and, in the case of the DTX10, the option of mesh heads, on paper making these potentially the best electronic drum sets the brand has ever offered.

The big news here is that Yamaha has joined the ‘real shell’ trend which is becoming increasingly popular as brands push towards combining the tradition of acoustic aesthetics with the flexibility of electronic drums. With two new kits offered in six different options, here’s what you need to know.

Yamaha DTX-PROX Module

The DTX-PROX is now the top-of-the-line in Yamaha’s module range. Taking its visual cues from the DTX-PRO, but adding more, including Bluetooth connectivity. Inside there are over 700 sounds, and the ability to import up to 1000 24-bit custom user samples.

On the main control panel you’ve got individual volume controls for each section of the kit (snare, toms, crashes, ride, etc) as well as a series of sliders allowing you to balance the volume of aux in, internal backing tracks, click and outputs.

The DTX-PROX also makes use of Yamaha’s popular Modifier section, giving you real-time ambience, compression and FX. On the back are 10 trigger inputs, four stereo ‘individual’ outputs and aux input and master L/R out, alongside USB host and device ports, plus a traditional five-pin MIDI Out socket.

Yamaha DTX10 kits

The DTX10 kit is the new flagship of the DTX range, and includes the brand new DTX-PROX module. Yamaha is offering the DTX10 in two versions: DTX10-X, equipped with Yamaha’s (TCS Textured Cellular Silicon) pads, or the DTX-10-M, fitted with mesh heads all round.

Both DTX10 setups include a 12” snare, 2x 10” toms, a 12” floor tom pad and 12” mesh head bass drum pad (regardless of which setup you go for). In addition to this, the DTX10 includes a PCY175 17”, three-zone ride cymbal featuring positional sensing, PCY155 and PCY135 crash cymbal pads, RHH135 acoustic stand-mounted hi-hats (stand included) and the RS10-HXR hex rack.

The DTX10 is available in Real Wood or Black Forest finishes.

Yamaha DTX8 kit

The DTX8 uses the same fantastic DTX-PRO module we saw with the DTX6 earlier this year, but expands the realism with the inclusion of Yamaha’s real wood shell pads, offered here with the brand’s TCS (Textured Cellular Silicon) playing surface. As with the DTX10, you get a five-piece kit, with the differences lying in the sizes of the floor tom pad (10-inch only), the cymbals (2x 13” crashes, and 15-inch positional-sensing ride), KP90 bass drum tower and the more traditionally ‘electronic-style’ RS8 tube rack system. It’s available in the same Real Wood finish as the DTX10.

Yamaha Drums Product Manager, Gavin Thomas says, “Following the successful launch of the DTX6 series last year, we are delighted to complete our DTX line up with the new releases of the DTX10 and DTX8 series.

“At the heart of the DTX10 is the new DTX-PROX module which is so well considered and thought out, offering many leading features for all drummers needs - in all environments.

"Combine this with the options of Yamaha’s ground breaking TCS or the more traditional Mesh playing surface, different finishes options with real drum shells and professional level drum hardware - sets Yamaha apart.

There is much depth to this new offering of e-drums to be uncovered along with the added drum heritage, reliability and innovation for which Yamaha is so well regarded”

Yamaha’s latest DTX8 and DTX10 kits are available now starting at £2690 and £4200 respectively.