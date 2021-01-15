Yamaha goes big while you’re stuck at home with the YC73 and YC88 gig-ready stage keyboards

GEAR 2021: A year on from the launch of its YC61 stage keyboard , Yamaha has added two larger models to the range: the YC73 and YC88. OK, you might not be able to gig with them right now - for obvious reasons - but they certainly look up to the job when you’re ready to venture out again.

As with the smaller keyboard, the new models are stuffed with vintage keyboard tones, and offer drawbar control for organ players. The organ sound engine is powered by Yamaha’s Virtual Circuit Modeling (VCM) technology, which promises to recreate an organ’s behaviour right down to component level. The same technology is used for the rotary speaker effect.

There are nine drawbars, and you also have control over the percussion and vibrato/chorus. You can customise the key click and leakage, too, and the organ section also includes FM synthesis.

There are also two Keys sections, with Yamaha’s AWM technology being used to power acoustic and electric pianos, strings, brass, analogue-style synth sounds and more (FM synthesis is included here, too). There are two easily-tweakable effect sections here as well.

You can split the Organ and Keys sections across the keyboard or plug in another MIDI keyboard to take control of one of them, which could be useful on stage.

The YC73 features 73 balanced keys and is very much an all-rounder when it comes to performance, while the 88-note YC88 is meant for players who prioritise the touch and feel of an acoustic piano. There are Natural Wood keys with triple-sensor action, synthetic ebony and ivory key tops.

Of course, you still have the option of the YC61, too - this includes the semi-weighted waterfall action that’s preferred by organ players.