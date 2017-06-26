Yamaha calls on young drumming stars to enter #FUTUREBEAT ‘17

Yamaha is, once again, inviting young drummers to show off their skills as it launches its #FUTUREBEAT ‘17 contest.

Open to all sticksmiths aged 18 and under, this is being run in partnership with Yamaha drum dealers. This year’s regional finals will take place at DRUMFEST ‘17, Yamaha’s new free 3-day drumming weekend that will visit Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow and London between August and mid-November. The grand final will take place at Yamaha’s Milton Keynes headquarters on Saturday 18 November.

Of course, there are prizes on offer, including a Yamaha Drum Kit for the #FUTUREBEAT ‘17 winner, a Yamaha Snare Drum for regional winners and professional development via artist mentoring sessions for the grand finalists.

If you fancy entering, you need to submit an application video that showcases your drumming performance on an acoustic or electronic kit. All the details can be found on the Yamaha website.

Judges will be looking for groove, timing, technique, versatility and expression, so make sure you bring your A game. The quality of the video production doesn’t matter; you can film it on your smartphone if you wish, as it’s all about the performance.

Click here to enter #FUTUREBEAT '17.