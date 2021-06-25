Windows 11 promises to improve your productivity and creativity, but when will your DAW and VST plugins be compatible?

Microsoft has launched Windows 11, claiming to have redesigned its operating system “for productivity, creativity and ease.” This should be music to the ears of DAW and VST plugin users, as they’re exactly the kind of software traits they’ll appreciate.

Whether Windows 11 will deliver on its promises remains to be seen, of course, but it certainly looks clean, with the repositioning of the Start button in the centre of the screen emphasising that something has changed here.

Multi-taskers will doubtless appreciate the Snap Layouts and Snap Groups features, which are designed to help you organise your windows and optimise your screen real estate. You can also set up different desktops for different tasks, such as work, gaming and - of course - music-making.

Other enhancements include the Chat feature from Microsoft Teams being integrated into the taskbar - a nod to the way that the pandemic has changed the way we communicate - and a curated view of personalised Widgets to keep you up to date with the things that are important to you.

There’s also a new, cleaner, Microsoft Store, and, starting later this year, this will feature Android apps that can then be downloaded from the Amazon Appstore. Apple, of course, now offers compatibility with iOS apps on its M1 Macs.

The question for musicians, of course, is when their DAW and plugins will be compatible with Windows 11, and that’s something we just don’t know. The fact that it’s built on the code base of Windows 10 will hopefully ease the update process for developers but, inevitably, it’ll take a bit of time for them to bring their software up to speed.