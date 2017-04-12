Win! Up to €1000 of Thomann vouchers up for grabs in Music Belongs Everywhere contest

Are you musically talented? Near 'an unusual place'? Prove it, and you could be a winner.

Thomann, purveyors of all gear musical, are offering three prizes to the best musical performances in any setting where musicians 'wouldn't normally be expected'.

To enter, all you need to do is capture your performance and upload the results to Facebook or Youtube, using #MusicBelongsEverywhere and #Thomann (Facebook), or Youtube tags MusicBelongsEverywhere and Thomann.

Thomann will pick the winners after April 18, and be in touch with three lucky performers.

For more info on entry, prizes and some tips for winning, head over to the Thomann Blog now.

Good luck!